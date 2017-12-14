1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on crash near Wickenburg

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal head-on crash on U.S. 93, north of Wickenburg.

Preliminary information is that a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound along US 93, a two-lane highway, when it moved into the northbound traffic lane and collided head-on with a Ford pickup truck that was pulling a horse trailer.

The man driving the Camry was declared dead at the scene.

The husband and wife in the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and were flown to a Valley hospital.

There was a horse inside the trailer, but it did not appear to be injured. It was transported to an equine shelter.

Impairment, fatigue or other possible contributing factors to the collision have not been ruled out by the investigation.

The roadway was reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m., but the area remained congested, and traffic was backed up for miles.

US 93 is closed in both directions north of Wickenburg (milepost 171) to allow a medical helicopter to land. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 14, 2017

