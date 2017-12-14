Phoenix Union High School District proactive on school safety

Phoenix Union High School District proactive on school safetyPosted: Updated:
Thousands of Arizonans to receive Theranos refund checks
Thousands of Arizonans who purchased a Theranos blood test will be receiving a refund check thanks to a recent settlement by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.More >
Mom arrested after son has 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
UPDATE
Police: 3-year-old in child-abuse case has died; mother's boyfriend arrested
A 3-year-old Phoenix girl who had been fighting for her life has died and police say her mother’s boyfriend is to blame because he got “frustrated” with the toddler.More >
College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
Lawmaker accused of sexually assaulting teen dies in apparent suicide
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >
Man thrown off bridge after intervening in couple's argument
A Connecticut man who had been arguing with his girlfriend allegedly threw another man off a bridge when he tried to intervene.More >
Changes could be coming to the way tips are shared at restaurants
Under a new proposal, a restaurant could implement tip pooling, so all of the tips go into one jar and are dispersed among everyone - including back-of-the-house employees like cooks and dishwashers.More >
DPS: Suspects in custody after pursuit ends with crash into Phoenix home
The Department of Public Safety has two suspects in custody after a brief pursuit ended with a car going through the pillar of a Phoenix home early Thursday morning.More >
Texas mom finds kids, husband dead in home after apparent murder-suicide
The Tarrant County medical examiner's office says Dawson fatally shot himself. The deaths of 9-year-old Luke Dawson and 5-year-old Aubrey Dawson were ruled homicides.More >
Former Tempe teacher avoids jail for sexual misconduct with student
A former middle school teacher in Tempe was sentenced to lifetime probation on Thursday for sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student.More >
Glendale Costco worker surprises shoppers
Costco is a great place to shop, especially when you buy some of your favorite items in bulk but it can be a bit crowded and a little stressful. Sometimes it can be a really fun experience.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Woman gets $45K resolution
We have an update on a Valley woman and her pricey real estate transaction that went sour. But things have really turned around.More >
PD: Phoenix mother arrested for giving sick daughter cough medicine & methadone
The girl was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital where she is now on life support because she can't breathe on her own, police said.More >
Demolition underway for old MCSO jail in Phoenix
An old jail for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is being remodeled.More >
RAW VIDEO: Sidney Landers' initial court appearance
"The court believes that you may well face a murder charge in this case," the commissioner said when setting a $150,000 secured appearance bond for Sidney Landers, who was arrested Monday for child abuse. Full story @ https://goo.gl/C67ZMd.More >
VIDEO: ASU police release new video of suspect in murder of Glendale teacher
Newly released video from Arizona State University shows Charlie Malzahn, the man police believe murdered a Glendale kindergarten teacher, walking into a dorm with a young woman whom he later admitted to assaulting. Full story @ https://goo.gl/rd5tZ4. (Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017)More >
VIDEO: City of Mesa asks for donations after arson fire destroys Christmas tree
The City of Mesa has started fundraising for a new Christmas tree after the old one was destroyed due to an arson fire. (Wednesday, December 13, 2017)More >
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Car crashes through Phoenix home after DPS pursuit
A car crashed through a Phoenix home after a DPS pursuit.More >
VIDEO: Feds could make you pool your tips
The federal government wants restaurants to implement pool tipping between front of the house and back of the house employees. (Wednesday, December 13, 2017)