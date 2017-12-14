Scottsdale PD: Coronado HS alum fakes cancer to get donations

A former Coronado High School alum is accused of faking cancer to receive thousands of dollars in donations from fellow alumni.

Christopher Wade Nelson, 46, faces charges of theft, fraudulent schemes and taking the identity of another person. Police say they know of at least 20 victims, who donated a total of $30,000 to Nelson.

According to the police report, Nelson connected with former classmates on Facebook back in 2010, asking former band members and other alums from Coronado High School to donate money to help pay for his "cancer treatment."

He had claimed to have terminal pancreatic cancer.

Over the next five years, police say the group of former classmates coordinated fundraising efforts to raise money for "medical expenses related to the cancer treatments he claimed to receive."

According to the police report, Nelson also created a fake email account in his aunt's name, which "he used to defraud friends of money."

The police report states that by 2014, "the victims began to realize that defendant Nelson did not have terminal cancer."

"It was later discovered that Nelson was never diagnosed with any form of cancer and never had any treatments at any hospitals for cancer or any related cancer procedures," according to the police report.

After an unrelated arrest in 2015, Nelson reportedly "felt the pressure to tell the truth about the money he stole from his friends." So police say he created another fake e-mail account, and sent a note to his group of supported titled, "The passing of Wade Nelson."

In the message, he said that Nelson had killed himself.

Nelson was arrested in Chandler on Dec, 7.

Anyone who donated money to Nelson is encouraged to contact Scottsdale Police.

To view police report as a PDF click HERE.

