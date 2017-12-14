Former Tempe teacher avoids jail for sexual misconduct with student

A former middle school teacher in Tempe was sentenced to lifetime probation on Thursday for sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student.

Kara Loofborough, 26, will also have to register as a sex offender in a case that included charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Loofborough worked at Fees College Preparatory Middle School when she was arrested in April.

Police said she exposed herself to the victim and let him touch her.

According to police, the investigation started when the teen's father called police because he was concerned about his son's cell phone communication with Loofborough, his teacher.

