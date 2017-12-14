Santa and Phoenix PD help kids give gifts in 'Shop With A Cop' event

Santa arrives in a Phoenix police helicopter for 'Shop With A Cop' event at Target in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Santa helped the Phoenix police pick out Christmas presents for local children and their families for Phoenix PD's seventh annual 'Shop With A Cop' event Thursday morning.

The event provides a fun filled day for over 100 children throughout the Phoenix area.

The children spent the morning with Phoenix police officers starting with breakfast, then a meet up with Santa and shopping at Target accompanied by officers to pick out gifts for themselves and their families and to help wrap presents.

The children were selected by Phoenix Police Community Action Officers, School Resource Officers and Arizona Probation Officers for their citizenship skills and good grades to take part in the event. Each child received up to $150.00 to buy presents for themselves and their families.

The Shop With A cop event is made possible through donations to Phoenix Law Enforcement Charities.

