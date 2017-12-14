Thursday, December 14

Local jeweler shares secrets to designing your own masterpieces

Local jeweler, Jenny Rodriguez, the creative powerhouse behind Pure Life Jewelry opens up and shares her hand-crafting secrets with us. She also opened a new store, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

For more information: www.purelifejewelry.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/ForeverPureLife/

Pure Life Jewelry

3458 E Southern Ave Suite 107, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: (480) 67800498

Three big events at AAWL for a "Howl"-iday Bonanza

This weekend, the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) is hosting a holiday weekend to howl about. From Friday, Dec. 15, through Sunday, Dec. 17, all adult dogs will have their adoption fees waived. On Saturday, Dec. 16, AAWL is hosting its last low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic from 8 to 11:30 a.m. before you board Fido for the holidays. Then, on Sunday, Dec. 17, families can come to the shelter for its Secret Elf celebration.

Friday through Sunday adoption fees are waived on adult dogs

Saturday Low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Sunday Secret Elf from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids can meet Santa, eat cookies and learn about giving to charity

Secret Elf allows a kid (or adult!) to buy a donation ticket off the AAWL Christmas Tree that they can place on any dog or cat kennel to support that particular animal while it waits for its forever home.

Holiday gifts/shelter shop highlights: State 48 shirts, MMM calendar

For more information: www.aawl.org

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

602-273-6852

The Garden Guy: Companion planting and weed control

Companion planting is putting plants together that help one another to grow and thrive. This type of gardening will help ward off pests and diseases, as well as strengthen the overall health in your garden. You can also attract "good" pests with certain plants and create polycultures. It's like building a little community where plants grow together, just like in nature. Some examples to try in your garden are lettuce plants with beets, cabbage, carrots and radishes which if you plant near the lettuce help deter aphids. Broccoli can be paired with beets, carrots, dill and sage. Plant cucumbers with sunflowers and you will grow sweeter cucumbers. Do not plant onions near peppers, beans or peas. Planting chamomile among onions will improve the flavor of the onion, which is known to improve the health of nearby plants."

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Making holiday travel with kids safe and easy

The hustle and bustle of the holidays are here! Decorations, meal planning, parties - it can get stressful! Then add on top of that, travelin with kids! Alexa Vogue from Brilliant Families is here with some simple things parents can do to make holiday travel with kids safe, easy and fun!

Product Name: mifold (Pronounced my-fold) Grab-and-Go Booster Seat

Key Features:

More than 10x smaller than a regular booster seat bug just as safe (DEMO HERE: Show a regular car seat and then show the mifold and put it in your purse)

Brings the seat belt down to the child

Use on kids 4-12. 40 pounds and up

Use on kids who don't want to look babyish

Available at www.Amazon.com

Product Name: Lassig's (Pronounced Lay'-sig) Little Monsters Trolley Suitcase

Key Features:

This is Mad Mabel.

Bright, fun colors!

Easy for kids to pull around, has wheels and an adjustable handle.

Great safety feature! Eyes and teeth glow.

Plenty of room to pack everything they need.

Available at www.Nordstrom.com

Product Name: Grillz 3 Ring Pouch, Farm Animals Activity Book, Interactive Coloring Book

Key Features:

Perfect for long car rides!

Made from just one zipper, put your pens, pencils crayons inside.

Learn to draw with the Farm Animals Activity Book

Interactive Coloring Book uses the iPad to come to life.

Available at www.Amazon.com

Product Name: Utter Nonsense Family Edition

Key Features:

Combine accent cards and silly phrases

50 accent cards and 450 phrases

Available at www.Target.com and in Target stores everywhere

Product Name: Precidio 6-in-1 Multi Flask and Drink in the Box

Key Features:

Multi Flask lets you have 6 different types of drink bottles in one system.

Double wall for coffee, infuser for tea or cold fruit infusions, sports drinks

Drink in the Box is the world's only reusable drink box.

Won't squirt or leak

Add fruit to water for a healthy drink on the go or save money by splitting a large drink among several kids

Available at www.Amazon.com

Comedian Brad Williams performs at Stand Up Live

The comedian and actor have six shows at Stand Up Live.

Show times:

Thursday, December 14th 8:00 PM

18 & over

Friday, December 15th 7:30 PM

21 & over

Friday, December 15th 10:00 PM

18 & over

Saturday, December 16th 7:00 PM

21 & over

Saturday, December 16th 9:30 PM

21 & over

Sunday, December 17th 7:00 PM

18 & over

Ticket Price: $20.00/$25.52

For more information: www.StandUpLive.com

Stand Up Live

50 W. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Box Office #: (480) 719-6100

Feast of the Seven Fishes: Be the host you've always dreamed of

Have you ever heard of The Feast of the Seven Fishes? The Feast of the Seven Fishes (Italian: Festa dei sette pesci), also known as The Vigil (Italian: La Vigilia), is an Italian-American celebration of Christmas Eve with meals of fish and other seafood

Well, we're commemorating the holiday by drawing inspiration from our friends at Mastro's. They join us this morning to show us how to impress our guests this holiday season by curating the perfect menu, and wowing with over-the-top side dishes.

For more information: https://www.mastrosrestaurants.com/

Three locations:

Mastro's City Hall

Camelback Executive Park

Scottsdale, AZ

(480) 941-4700

Opens at 5:00 PM

Mastro's Ocean Club

Kierland Commons

Scottsdale, AZ

(480) 443-8555

Mastro's Steakhouse

La Mirada Shopping Center

Scottsdale, AZ

(480) 585-9500

Opens at 5:00 PM

Preschoolers tell us the meaning of Hanukah

We visit the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale to hear what the holiday means to the kids.

For more information on the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center, visit: http://jcca.org/find-a-jcc/valley-of-the-sun-jcc/

Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center

12701 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Email: info@vosjcc.org

Main: (480) 483-7121

Preschool: (480) 659-7769

