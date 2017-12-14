Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14Posted: Updated:
Local jeweler shares secrets to designing your own masterpieces
Local jeweler, Jenny Rodriguez, the creative powerhouse behind Pure Life Jewelry opens up and shares her hand-crafting secrets with us. She also opened a new store, just in time for the holiday shopping season.
For more information: www.purelifejewelry.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/ForeverPureLife/
Pure Life Jewelry
3458 E Southern Ave Suite 107, Mesa, AZ 85204
Phone: (480) 67800498
Three big events at AAWL for a "Howl"-iday Bonanza
This weekend, the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) is hosting a holiday weekend to howl about. From Friday, Dec. 15, through Sunday, Dec. 17, all adult dogs will have their adoption fees waived. On Saturday, Dec. 16, AAWL is hosting its last low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic from 8 to 11:30 a.m. before you board Fido for the holidays. Then, on Sunday, Dec. 17, families can come to the shelter for its Secret Elf celebration.
Friday through Sunday adoption fees are waived on adult dogs
Saturday Low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Sunday Secret Elf from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Kids can meet Santa, eat cookies and learn about giving to charity
- Secret Elf allows a kid (or adult!) to buy a donation ticket off the AAWL Christmas Tree that they can place on any dog or cat kennel to support that particular animal while it waits for its forever home.
- Holiday gifts/shelter shop highlights: State 48 shirts, MMM calendar
For more information: www.aawl.org
Arizona Animal Welfare league
25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
602-273-6852
The Garden Guy: Companion planting and weed control
Companion planting is putting plants together that help one another to grow and thrive. This type of gardening will help ward off pests and diseases, as well as strengthen the overall health in your garden. You can also attract "good" pests with certain plants and create polycultures. It's like building a little community where plants grow together, just like in nature. Some examples to try in your garden are lettuce plants with beets, cabbage, carrots and radishes which if you plant near the lettuce help deter aphids. Broccoli can be paired with beets, carrots, dill and sage. Plant cucumbers with sunflowers and you will grow sweeter cucumbers. Do not plant onions near peppers, beans or peas. Planting chamomile among onions will improve the flavor of the onion, which is known to improve the health of nearby plants."
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Making holiday travel with kids safe and easy
The hustle and bustle of the holidays are here! Decorations, meal planning, parties - it can get stressful! Then add on top of that, travelin with kids! Alexa Vogue from Brilliant Families is here with some simple things parents can do to make holiday travel with kids safe, easy and fun!
Product Name: mifold (Pronounced my-fold) Grab-and-Go Booster Seat
Key Features:
- More than 10x smaller than a regular booster seat bug just as safe (DEMO HERE: Show a regular car seat and then show the mifold and put it in your purse)
- Brings the seat belt down to the child
- Use on kids 4-12. 40 pounds and up
- Use on kids who don't want to look babyish
- Available at www.Amazon.com
Product Name: Lassig's (Pronounced Lay'-sig) Little Monsters Trolley Suitcase
Key Features:
- This is Mad Mabel.
- Bright, fun colors!
- Easy for kids to pull around, has wheels and an adjustable handle.
- Great safety feature! Eyes and teeth glow.
- Plenty of room to pack everything they need.
- Available at www.Nordstrom.com
Product Name: Grillz 3 Ring Pouch, Farm Animals Activity Book, Interactive Coloring Book
Key Features:
- Perfect for long car rides!
- Made from just one zipper, put your pens, pencils crayons inside.
- Learn to draw with the Farm Animals Activity Book
- Interactive Coloring Book uses the iPad to come to life.
- Available at www.Amazon.com
Product Name: Utter Nonsense Family Edition
Key Features:
- Combine accent cards and silly phrases
- 50 accent cards and 450 phrases
- Available at www.Target.com and in Target stores everywhere
Product Name: Precidio 6-in-1 Multi Flask and Drink in the Box
Key Features:
- Multi Flask lets you have 6 different types of drink bottles in one system.
- Double wall for coffee, infuser for tea or cold fruit infusions, sports drinks
- Drink in the Box is the world's only reusable drink box.
- Won't squirt or leak
- Add fruit to water for a healthy drink on the go or save money by splitting a large drink among several kids
- Available at www.Amazon.com
Comedian Brad Williams performs at Stand Up Live
The comedian and actor have six shows at Stand Up Live.
Show times:
- Thursday, December 14th 8:00 PM
- 18 & over
- Friday, December 15th 7:30 PM
- 21 & over
- Friday, December 15th 10:00 PM
- 18 & over
- Saturday, December 16th 7:00 PM
- 21 & over
- Saturday, December 16th 9:30 PM
- 21 & over
- Sunday, December 17th 7:00 PM
- 18 & over
Ticket Price: $20.00/$25.52
For more information: www.StandUpLive.com
Stand Up Live
50 W. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Box Office #: (480) 719-6100
Feast of the Seven Fishes: Be the host you've always dreamed of
Have you ever heard of The Feast of the Seven Fishes? The Feast of the Seven Fishes (Italian: Festa dei sette pesci), also known as The Vigil (Italian: La Vigilia), is an Italian-American celebration of Christmas Eve with meals of fish and other seafood
Well, we're commemorating the holiday by drawing inspiration from our friends at Mastro's. They join us this morning to show us how to impress our guests this holiday season by curating the perfect menu, and wowing with over-the-top side dishes.
For more information: https://www.mastrosrestaurants.com/
Three locations:
Mastro's City Hall
Camelback Executive Park
Scottsdale, AZ
(480) 941-4700
Opens at 5:00 PM
Mastro's Ocean Club
Kierland Commons
Scottsdale, AZ
(480) 443-8555
Mastro's Steakhouse
La Mirada Shopping Center
Scottsdale, AZ
(480) 585-9500
Opens at 5:00 PM
Preschoolers tell us the meaning of Hanukah
We visit the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale to hear what the holiday means to the kids.
For more information on the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center, visit: http://jcca.org/find-a-jcc/valley-of-the-sun-jcc/
Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center
12701 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Email: info@vosjcc.org
Main: (480) 483-7121
Preschool: (480) 659-7769