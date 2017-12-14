Thousands of Arizonans to receive Theranos refund checks

A sample check of what 76,000 Arizonans will receive who purchased Theranos blood tests. (Source: Arizona Attorney General's Office)

Thousands of Arizonans who purchased a Theranos blood test will be receiving a refund check thanks to a recent settlement by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Brnovich announced $4.6 million in refund checks will be mailed to 76,000 Arizonans who purchased a Theranos, Inc. blood test.

The average refund check is $60.92 and will be mailed Friday, Dec. 15.

"We were not going to settle with Theranos until we got a full refund for every Arizonan who paid for a blood test," said Brnovich in a statement. "Our office is proactive and aggressive in protecting Arizona consumers and these refund checks are proof that we are going to go after companies that violate Arizona consumer protection laws."

One consumer paid more than $3,400 for testing from Theranos and Brnovich said every Arizona consumer will receive a full refund.

In April, Theranos agreed to pay $4.6 million in consumer restitution as part of a consent judgment. Under the judgment, Theranos may not own, operate or direct any laboratory in Arizona for two years.

Thousands of blood tests were sold in Arizona between 2013 and 2016 while "misrepresenting the method, accuracy, and reliability of its blood testing." According to Theranos, 10 percent of the tests were voided or corrected.

Brnovich said each customer will now be reimbursed the full amount the consumer paid for testing regardless of whether the results were voided or corrected.

If you live in Arizona and purchased a blood test but did not receive a refund check, you are recommended to contact the settlement administrator at 1-800-841-6763.

