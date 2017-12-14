Peoria police need help identifying robbery suspect

The Peoria Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a male suspect who broke into a business back in July. According to Peoria PD, the business is Scrubs and Beyond, located at 9494 W. Northern Avenue.

Police say the suspect broke into the business between about 5 and 5:30 a.m. on July 27, 2017.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking behind a nearby business empty handed and walking by again shortly after with two bags from the store filled with the store's merchandise after police say he broke a window to get inside.

Police say the suspect appears to be a white or light-skinned Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a Boston Red Sox baseball cap.

Anyone who has information on the suspect or the incident is urged to call the Peoria Police Department's Property Crimes Unit at 623-773-8311.

WHO AM I? DO YOU KNOW? @PeoriaAzPS is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male subject in surveillance video who broke into a business located at 9494 W. Northern on July 27, and stole several items. https://t.co/LodyBzKQAo #peoriapoliceaz #peoriaaz pic.twitter.com/FvSk1Jjv8h — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) December 13, 2017

