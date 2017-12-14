Door problem delays test drop of Orion spacecraft replica

A NASA team is in Yuma to test the parachutes of the Orion spacecraft at the Yuma Proving Ground Army installation. (Source: Facebook/NASAOrion)

NASA says a planned test of the Orion spacecraft's parachutes has been postponed because the cargo door didn't open on the aircraft that was supposed to drop a replica of the spacecraft.

[READ MORE: NASA to test spacecraft's safety in Yuma Army installation]

Members of the NASA team waited at the Yuma Proving Ground in the southwestern Arizona desert while a C-17 transport flew overhead at 35,000 feet (10,668 meters) before finally announcing that there'd be no drop Wednesday.

The drop will test whether two of the spacecraft's three main chutes can slow it enough to land safely.

Mike Sarafin, a NASA lead flight director, says rescheduling the test will depend on how quickly workers can troubleshoot the door problem.

[ONLINE: Nasa Orion Spacecraft]

Sarafin says the problem of getting aircraft's door to open at high altitude was a problem discussed in contingency planning.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.