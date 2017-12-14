Opened or closed? Confusion over status of Sunrise Park Resort

There is large confusion over the status of Sunrise Park Resort's winter season after conflicting statements on its opening from the resort and tribe's spokeswoman.

Yesterday, Sunrise Park Resort sent out a statement and Facebook post saying the ski resort was closed until further notice and would not open as expected on Friday, Dec. 13.

However, the spokeswoman for the White Mountain Apache Tribe, Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, says that the notice from Sunrise Park Resort put out on their website and Facebook page is incorrect.

The White Mountain Apache Tribe has made management changes to the resort and business operations are continuing. Employees are to report to work as usual and opening day is Friday, December 15, 2017.

She says the tribe is working on correcting the website notice and Facebook post and apologizes for any miscommunication.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.