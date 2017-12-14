Man dies after his moped collides with car in Sun City West

Authorities say a man is dead after a crash involving a moped and a car in Sun City West.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say the collision occurred near Camino Del Sol north of Spanish Garden Drive about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a 66-year-old man riding a moped collided with a car driven by a 56-year-old woman.

The name of the man who died and details about what led to the fatal crash weren't immediately released.

