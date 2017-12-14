Man dies after his moped collides with car in Sun City West

Man dies after his moped collides with car in Sun City WestPosted: Updated:
College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
Man thrown off bridge after intervening in couple's argument
A Connecticut man who had been arguing with his girlfriend allegedly threw another man off a bridge when he tried to intervene.More >
UPDATE
Police: 3-year-old in child-abuse case has died; mother's boyfriend arrested
A 3-year-old Phoenix girl who had been fighting for her life has died and police say her mother’s boyfriend is to blame because he got “frustrated” with the toddler.More >
Texas mom finds kids, husband dead in home after apparent murder-suicide
The Tarrant County medical examiner's office says Dawson fatally shot himself. The deaths of 9-year-old Luke Dawson and 5-year-old Aubrey Dawson were ruled homicides.More >
Lawmaker accused of sexually assaulting teen dies in apparent suicide
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >
Security video shows suspect in teacher's murder moments before assault on ASU student
Newly released security video from Arizona State University shows the man suspected of murdering a Glendale kindergarten teacher following a 17-year-old student into her dorm room.More >
Mesa police arrest 6 suspects in sex trafficking sting
Mesa police arrested six suspects in a recent prostitution sting they called Operation Sleigh Ride.More >
DPS: Suspects in custody after pursuit ends with crash into Phoenix home
The Department of Public Safety has two suspects in custody after a brief pursuit ended with a car going through the pillar of a Phoenix home early Thursday morning.More >
Dead rodent, maggots found in Gilbert woman's car
For over a week, Judi Miller noticed a gross smell inside her car which she couldn't figure out because she keeps her nearly brand-new car clean.More >
UPDATE
Phoenix man forced to eat marijuana by police settles $100,000 suit
A Phoenix man who says he was forced by police to eat marijuana or go to jail has settled a lawsuit against the city for $100,000.More >
Phoenix police arrest suspected 'porch pirate;' packages found in his truck
Phoenix police have arrested a man they suspect is a so-called "porch pirate."More >
VIDEO: ASU police release new video of suspect in murder of Glendale teacher
Newly released video from Arizona State University shows Charlie Malzahn, the man police believe murdered a Glendale kindergarten teacher, walking into a dorm with a young woman whom he later admitted to assaulting. Full story @ https://goo.gl/rd5tZ4. (Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Sidney Landers' initial court appearance
"The court believes that you may well face a murder charge in this case," the commissioner said when setting a $150,000 secured appearance bond for Sidney Landers, who was arrested Monday for child abuse. Full story @ https://goo.gl/C67ZMd.More >
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Feds could make you pool your tips
The federal government wants restaurants to implement pool tipping between front of the house and back of the house employees. (Wednesday, December 13, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Car crashes through Phoenix home after DPS pursuit
A car crashed through a Phoenix home after a DPS pursuit.More >
VIDEO: City of Mesa asks for donations after arson fire destroys Christmas tree
The City of Mesa has started fundraising for a new Christmas tree after the old one was destroyed due to an arson fire. (Wednesday, December 13, 2017)More >