Phoenix man forced to eat marijuana by police settles $100,000 suit

A Phoenix man who says he was forced by police to eat marijuana or go to jail has settled a lawsuit against the city for $100,000.

The Phoenix City Council approved the settlement Wednesday.

Edgar Castro was pulled over for speeding in September 2016 and police officers reported finding a small amount of marijuana in his car.

“Cops searched my vehicle and found a gun and marijuana,” Castro said. “I was told to sit on the curb and eat the marijuana or go to jail.”

The officers did not have a search warrant.

Castro says he became sick and vomited after ingesting the marijuana.

Lawyers for the 20-year-old Castro filed a notice of claim in the case in February against the city and the three officers. That precursor to a lawsuit sought $3.5 million.

Castro's suit filed in October sought undisclosed punitive and compensatory damages for an alleged civil-right violation and emotional distress.

"What happened to Edgar Castro requires more than a monetary settlement and an apology to fix. We are still praying and lobbying for reforms of police training and recruitment policies," said Reverend Jarrett Maupin.

