PD: 19-year-old shot in possible robbery in Phoenix neighborhood

A 19-year-old male was shot in a possible robbery in a Phoenix neighborhood late Wednesday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say the 19-year-old was walking in the neighborhood near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when a suspect(s) drove up and confronted the man.

The suspect(s) then shot the man in the torso and took off from the neighborhood. Police are looking into robbery as a possible motive for the shooting.

The victim was able to walk into a home in the Phoenix neighborhood and get help. He was conscious when transported but his condition is currently unknown.

Police are unsure if the victim lives in the neighborhood and if the home he entered was his own.

There is no suspect(s) description or vehicle description at this time.

The shooting remains an active incident and is under investigation.

