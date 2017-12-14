DPS: Suspects in custody after pursuit ends with crash into Phoenix home

The driver crashed into the pillar of a home near 54th Lane and Hubbell Street. After impact, DPS said the driver bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Department of Public Safety has two suspects in custody after a brief pursuit ended with a car going through the pillar of a Phoenix home early Thursday morning.

DPS said they attempted to pull over a white vehicle with two male occupants for a suspended license near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road around 1:00 a.m.

The passenger bailed from the vehicle and the driver took off from troopers. DPS was able to place the passenger into custody while another trooper pursued the driver.

The driver then crashed into the pillar of a home near 54th Lane and Hubbell Street. After impact, DPS said the driver bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot.

A trooper used a Taser on the suspect a few houses down from the crash.

DPS said no one was seriously injured and the homeowners were asleep at the time of the crash.

Troopers did find drugs inside the vehicle after the suspects were placed in custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

