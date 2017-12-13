PD: Man found shot to death outside Glendale apartments

An investigation is underway. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

He's only described as a man in his 30s and neighbors know him, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A dead shooting victim was found in the grass near 55th Avenue and Glendale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Glendale police are trying to figure out who shot a man and killed a man near a Glendale apartment complex on Wednesday night.

It happened on 55th Avenue, just south of Bethany Home Road around 7: 30 p.m.

Police said the victim was found in the grass outside of the apartment complex.

Officers have not released any suspect information.

