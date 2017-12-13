Stolen pickup truck from El Mirage food bank replaced

The food bank will use the truck to deliver food to shelters and transitional housing for those less fortunate. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"We made sure it had some new tires installed, a new battery and we had some new brakes and belts installed and we made sure we got it detailed," said Luis Frisby, vice president of Southwest Gas. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

In the spirit of the season, Southwest Gas gave a pickup truck to a west Valley food bank whose truck was recently stolen.

"This truck certainly is a hauler," said Jesse Ramirez, founder of El Mirage-based Valley View Community Food Bank. "A great big upgrade. I didn't expect it to be this nice."

Southwest Gas donated a 2012 Ford F-150 truck to replace the truck that was stolen on Thanksgiving Day.

Frisby said he read about the theft in the paper and said he wanted to do something.

"I saw that and that's just not right," Frisby said.

Ramirez was using his personal SUV and another SUV that was anonymously donated shortly after the theft. He's impressed with this truck.

"We can pull a trailer with this one so it's going to be good," Ramirez said.

