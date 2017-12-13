ASU football season ticket holders can now renew

The 2017 Arizona State University football season isn't even over but some fans can look ahead to 2018.

Season ticket holders can now renew their season tickets for next year. They have to place a $100 deposit per seat.

ASU said the renewals will be sent electronically and "loyalty pricing is available only to fans who renew by March 15, 2018. Fans can place their renewal deposit by heading to the Sun Devils' website.

The football squad has a new head coach and Herm Edwards, who will be looking to improve on the 2017 season, which saw the team become bowl eligible, beat the No. 5 Washington in October and took back the Territorial Cup from UofA. The Sun Devils finished second in the Pac- 12 South.

The 2018 season schedule has already been announced, which includes Michigan State, Stanford, Utah and UCLA at home.

