Vigil planned for fallen El Mirage officer

Lazinsky was known as “Officer Paul” in the park and even helped the residents set up a block watch program. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Lazinsky was a fixture in the mobile home community, patrolling the grounds, waving to residents and stopping nearly every day he was on duty in the office. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The death of 17-year El Mirage police veteran Ofc. Paul Lazinsky, 58, has hit the small city west of the Valley quite hard.

"He just was the epitome of a police officer. What you have in your mind that you think that they should be. Somebody that is caring and you know is willing to work with the community. He was just wonderful. He's going to be dearly missed," said Chris Woodards, one of the managers of The Palms Mobile Home Park.

Lazinsky was a fixture in the mobile home community, patrolling the grounds, waving to residents and stopping nearly every day he was on duty in the office.

News spread fast through the residents of Lazinsky's death. Many of the folks were still trying to accept the fact that he’s gone.

“People are devastated, they're devastated. They lost a friend. They lost somebody that they knew was looking out for them to protect them," Woodards said.

Lazinsky was known as “Officer Paul” in the park and even helped the residents set up a block watch program. He was a familiar face that will be missed.

“He always had a kind word. Just helpful in any way he could be. If I had a problem in the community he would come in and we would chit chat about it, what I could do about it. I knew I could call him. He gave me his cell phone number,” said Woodards.

Lazinsky died Tuesday afternoon after collapsing while running after a teen suspect who had a warrant out for his arrest.

[READ MORE: El Mirage police officer dies during foot pursuit of suspect]

For much of the day Wednesday, the less than 50 officers who make up the El Mirage Police Department were not on duty. They were being relieved and given time to mourn. Officers from the Surprise Police Department and Peoria Police Department were covering their calls.

A community vigil is set for Thursday night in El Mirage at 6:15 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Plaza at El Mirage City Hall.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.