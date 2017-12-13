Security video shows suspect in teacher's murder moments before assault on ASU student

On the night of Oct. 8, two days after Cathryn Gorospe bailed him out of jail, Charlie Malzahn was caught on camera on the ASU campus in Tempe. (Source: ASU Police Dept.)

Newly released security video from Arizona State University shows the man suspected of murdering a Glendale kindergarten teacher following a 17-year-old student into her dorm room.

Charlie Malzahn is accused of beating and robbing the student. Police also say he carjacked another student in a nearby parking garage. Malzahn was arraigned on those charges Friday. He pleaded not guilty.

[READ MORE: Man accused of killing Glendale teacher appears in court on unrelated charges]

Malzahn, 27, is the prime suspect in the murder of Cathryn Gorospe, who vanished shortly after bailing him out of the Coconino County Jail on Oct. 6. The jail is the last place she was seen alive. Her body was found in Mayer on Oct. 13. The Medical examiner said the 44-year-old had been stabbed “multiple times.”

[RELATED: Photos released of missing Glendale teacher where she was last seen]

[READ MORE: Police: Person of interest in missing teacher case is also suspect in ASU assault]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Missing teacher Cathryn Gorospe]

Investigators believe that Malzahn took Gorospe’s SUV and ricocheted around the state looking for drugs and guns.

“It was visible that he was on some kind of drug or under the influence,” Shannon McCrea, the woman whom Malzahn is accused of carjacking, said.

On the night of Oct. 8, two days after Gorospe bailed him out of jail, Malzahn was caught on camera on the ASU campus in Tempe. The video, which the ASU Police Department released Wednesday, shows him wandering around, talking to students and then entering a dorm with a young female student. They passed a security guard and then got onto an elevator.

What the video does not show is the young woman giving Malzahn a bottle of water and then asking him to leave.

According to court documents, Malzahn admitted he got angry and repeatedly punched the young woman before throwing her to the ground.

Police said he left the dorm and then carjacked McCrea.

“He’s said, ‘Give me your keys or I'm going to bash your face in,’” she recalled.

[READ MORE: ASU student carjacked by Malzahn describes encounter as 'horrific']

[WATCH: New surveillance video shows Tempe carjacking before Malzahn arrest]

Police caught up with Malzahn hours later. He was driving the bloody SUV that had belonged to Gorospe.

While Malzahn is behind bars and facing charges in connection with the crimes at ASU, he has not been charged with Gorospe’s murder.

Prosecutors in Coconino County are evaluating the recommendation of the Flagstaff Police Department. They should have a decision in the next few weeks.

[READ MORE: Flagstaff police recommend murder charges in killing of teacher]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.