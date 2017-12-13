Dirty Dining Dec. 15: Worst offender has fly strips in a prep area

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

King Wok

860 E. Warner Road

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Raw chicken stored in trash bags”

“Soap detergent stored next to food pans”

Caffe Boa

398 S. Mill Ave

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Employee handles raw fish then doesn’t wash hands”

“No soap at hand wash sink”

Abuelo’s Mexican Food

16092 Arrowhead Fountains Center

Peoria

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Condiment containers melted”

“Food debris on slicer”

Frasher’s Smokehouse

3222 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Soup kept past discard date”

“Raw chicken stored above raw steak”

Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet

2929 N. 75th Avenue

Phoenix

6 violations

Among the violations:

“Wanton chips at the buffet line with no sneeze guard”

“Fly strips across the back prep area”

“A can of WD-40 stored above chicken feet”

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Romanelli’s

3437 W. Dunlap Avenue

Phoenix

85021

Taco Bell

2030 N. Alma School Road

Chandler

85224

Shanghai Grill

9044 W. Union Hills Drive

Peoria

85382

Burgerfi

1939 S. Val Vista Drive

Mesa

85204

Tea2Go

5415 E. High Street

Phoenix

85054

Church’s Chicken

12040 N. 35th Avenue

Phoenix

85029

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.