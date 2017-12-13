Dirty Dining Dec. 15: Worst offender has fly strips in a prep area

Posted: Updated:
We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5) We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

King Wok
860 E. Warner Road
Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:
“Raw chicken stored in trash bags”
“Soap detergent stored next to food pans”

Caffe Boa
398 S. Mill Ave
Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:
“Employee handles raw fish then doesn’t wash hands”
“No soap at hand wash sink”

Abuelo’s Mexican Food
16092 Arrowhead Fountains Center
Peoria

4 violations

Among the violations:
“Condiment containers melted”
“Food debris on slicer”

Frasher’s Smokehouse
3222 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix
4 violations

Among the violations:
“Soup kept past discard date”
“Raw chicken stored above raw steak”

Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet
2929 N. 75th Avenue
Phoenix

6 violations

Among the violations:
“Wanton chips at the buffet line with no sneeze guard”
“Fly strips across the back prep area”
“A can of WD-40 stored above chicken feet”

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Romanelli’s
3437 W. Dunlap Avenue
Phoenix
85021

Taco Bell
2030 N. Alma School Road
Chandler
85224

Shanghai Grill
9044 W. Union Hills Drive
Peoria
85382

Burgerfi
1939 S. Val Vista Drive
Mesa
85204

Tea2Go
5415 E. High Street
Phoenix
85054

Church’s Chicken
12040 N. 35th Avenue
Phoenix
85029

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • How Dirty Dining startedMore>>

  • Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Thursday, December 14 2017 2:00 PM EST2017-12-14 19:00:14 GMT
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >