Police investigate pet rescue after sick, emaciated dog brought to Humane Society

Phoenix Police are investigating after a sick and emaciated dog was turned in for treatment at the Arizona Humane Society earlier this month.

The Humane Society says the 4-year-old Labrador retriever was brought in by a concerned citizen and found to be suffering from Valley Fever.

Spokeswoman Bretta Nelson says the Arizona Humane Society has reason to believe the dog is linked to a Valley pet rescue called Mavyn Animal Rescue.

Phoenix police confirmed this week it has received the case to launch a criminal investigation. Police confirm Mavyn is part of the investigation into why the dog is fighting for its life.

A woman who posted a video of the sick dog on social media says she’s the one who brought the dog to the Arizona Humane Society after she was asked to check on Mavyn animals in the owner’s absence.

“I cut the kennel open and pulled it out and it couldn't even stand up it was so emaciated,” says Alesia Apodaca with Arizona Small Dog Rescue.

Apodaca provided copies of a voluntary witness statement provided to Arizona Humane Society when she transported the dog for immediate care. She says this incident makes other pet rescues look bad.

“Ask for help. It's not about you, it's about the animals and that's what's really frustrating is when they’re caught red-handed and they still can’t admit,” says Apodaca. “It's like we all make mistakes. We learn as we go along.”

Arizona's Family has made multiple attempts to reach the owner of Mavyn Animal Rescue, including two visits to the rescue facility in Sunnyslope identified in corporate filings. The rescue’s website says it contracts with Maricopa and Pinal County animal control departments, but spokespeople for both agencies told us Mavyn Animal Rescue has been banned from adopting from their shelters after rumors and allegations of mistreatment of animals

The Arizona Humane Society encourages the public to call them when they have any concerns about a rescue and its operations. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Phoenix police.

