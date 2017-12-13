Glendale dad inspires others on Facebook, Pays it Forward to strangers

Jeff Simmons has been pretty busy lately, helping folks in need. For the past couple weeks, the Glendale father of five has completed a random act of kindness every day, which he then posts on Facebook to inspire others to do the same.

He calls it the "25 days of Angels" leading up to Christmas.

"I see a homeless guy with a dog trying to get water from a spicket next to a grocery store," said Simmons. "I'll go in and spend 20 bucks, get him some Gatorade, a gallon of water and dog food, things like that."

Simmons recently took some needy children to their first Christmas light show then bought them groceries.

He spotted a U.S. veteran and his wife having dinner, so he picked up the tab and left a note that said "Thank you for your service."

He also went on a shopping spree for families in need and struggling to put food on the table.

"Noodles and water 24 hours a day," said Simmons. "You can get by, but when you're 8 or 10 or 6, you should have more than just noodles."

Close friend Rhonda Wright has seen how much Simmons and his wife Tonya help others, often spending their own money, even when they don't have it.

Wright reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the guy who Pays it Forward better than anyone.

"He's like, it's so simple," said Wright. "It takes two seconds to go in and get some food and stop and give it to somebody. If there were more people like him, the world would be a better place."

Wright stopped by Simmons' Glendale home to surprise him.

"You're the man, Mr. Unselfish," Wright told Simmons. "How you are giving to the homeless, taking kids to see Christmas lights and getting groceries. I brought Channel 5 with me for the Pay it Forward, and we'd like to Pay it Forward to you for Paying it forward. We have $500 for you to help Pay it Forward because I know that you will."

"We need more people like you in the world," Wright told Simmons.

