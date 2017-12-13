Phoenix area man retires after 45 years with Goodwill

He has spent the last few years working as a processor. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Warren Allen Polk has hit a milestone not many can say they have reached or will reach.

On Wednesday, his coworkers threw him a retirement party to celebrate his 45 years of dedication with the Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona and show their appreciation.

Polk was a teenager when he was hired by Goodwill in 1972 and according to the Goodwill CEO, has never been late or missed a day of work.

“He’s a one in a million and I really mean that,” said Tim O’Neal, Goodwill CEO. “I mean how many people work for one company for 45 years and never miss a day of work?”

Polk has a cognitive disability but doesn’t let that slow him down.

“I like it,” he said about the job.

He has spent the last few years working as a processor, sorting clothes and whatever items come into the Goodwill Clearance Center near 51st Avenue and Van Buren.

Bill Farrell has known Polk for 14 years and used to supervise him. He said he never heard Polk complain.

“(He was) a little shy sometimes, but he’s always happy, upbeat, willing to do anything you asked him to do,” said Farrell, who called him a model employee.

“He will truly be missed and has left his impression on Goodwill,” he added.

Farrell explained Polk made sure to catch the bus at 4 a.m. Monday through Friday.

“He didn’t want to be late for work. Never late. Never missed a day. That was his motto. And that was true. He wanted to be at work on time,” he said.

Polk’s last day with Goodwill is Friday.

"I truly feel that he’s a true success story of Goodwill. Goodwill gave him purpose in life and he relished that opportunity," added Farrell.

He said his retirement plan is to “take it easy.”

