Peyton Manning headlines WM Phoenix Open Tee-Off Luncheon

The Thunderbirds now have 50 suites and have added bleachers to 17 to the TPC Scottsdale, with seating now tee to green. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hall of Fame quarterback in-waiting Peyton Manning was the special guest speaker in front of a crowd of 2,500 at the Phoenician. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Thunderbirds like to go big at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. They have big plans for more fans at the 2018 tournament and brought in a big name guest for the Tee-Off Luncheon. Hall of Fame quarterback in-waiting Peyton Manning was the special guest speaker in front of a crowd of 2,500 at the Phoenician.

“We’re going to find out today what ‘Omaha’ means, why he used it,” said emcee Derrick Hall prior to the luncheon.

The Thunderbird and D-backs president hosted the event and asked Manning to explain what the quarterback’s famous cadence means.

“So I would go into these broadcast meetings with guys like Jim Nantz and say, ‘You gotta turn these microphones down,” said Manning, a five-time NFL MVP. “So my one regret, in all these years playing, was to get up there and say ‘Blue, 20, is a no good you know what son of a mother. I think they would have turned those microphones down. ‘Omaha’ was simply a rhythmic, three-syllable word, that we came up with that meant we had changed the play and there was low time on the clock.”

From Omaha to the TPC Scottsdale, where the Thunderbirds now have 50 suites and have added bleachers to 17, with seating now tee to green. They also continue to try to make the 12th hole a gathering spot. Two years ago, “El Rancho” debuted and the plan for 2018 is to make it bigger and better.

“It’s a great open venue on the 12th hole,” says Tournament chairman Carlos Sugich. “We leveled the hilltop so we gained some real estate. So, it’s probably going to be twice as big and it’s open to everyone that has a GA ticket."

What will they think of next? And what’s next for Peyton Manning? He doesn’t sound like he’ll stay out of football for long.

“I want to be the Derrick of the NFL,” said Manning, who says right now he’s enjoying taking his twins to first grade every day. He also won "Member of the Month" at his health club for perfect attendance.

Manning doesn’t plan to play in the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am but Emmitt Smith, Tim Brown, Michael Phelps and Bode Miller are expected to tee it up. The WM Phoenix Open is just 47 days away.

#GreenestShow Big Chief Carlos Sugich expecting strongest field ever. pic.twitter.com/k0xY8reWzJ — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) December 13, 2017

New things this year @WMPhoenixOpen. Craft Beer house, #ElRancho on hole 12 for another fans gathering spot & bleachers on 17. — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) December 13, 2017

Emmitt Smith, Greg Maddox, Tim Brown, Bode Miller & Michael Phelps set to play in this year’s #GreenestShow Pro Am. — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) December 13, 2017

Peyton Manning the guest speaker @wmphoenixopen tee off luncheon. https://t.co/oYoMERdgvs — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) December 13, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.