Prescott Valley officer-involved shooting suspect released from hospital, arrested

The man who was shot by police during a drug raid in Prescott Valley has been taken into custody after being in the hospital for more than a week, police said.

The suspect was identified as Aaron C. Johnson, 34, from Prescott Valley and was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, according to police. The Arizona Department of Public Safety then arrested him and took him to a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention facility in Phoenix, officers said.

It's unclear what charges he faces.

On Dec. 5, police said Johnson pointed a weapon at officers while they were searching for drugs. That's when Johnson was shot.

He was then flown to a Valley hospital. No officers were hurt.

Police said DPS is investigating the incident.

