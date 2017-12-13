Sen. John McCain back in hospital for cancer treatment

Arizona Senator John McCain is back in the hospital.

His office released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that McCain was at Walter Reed Medical Center near Washington, D.C., being treated for "normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy."

He is reportedly planning to return to work as soon as possible.

The six-term Arizona lawmaker has missed votes in the Senate this week and did not attend a White House ceremony in which President Donald Trump signed the defense bill into law. The sweeping policy bill has been a major achievement of McCain's for years -- especially now, as he is the chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer in July.

[MORE: Sen. John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis]

Earlier Wednesday, McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, began crying while discussing her father's battle with brain cancer on ABC's "The View."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, also appearing on the show, sought to console her.

Biden, who served with John McCain in the Senate, stood up and moved from his seat on the set to sit next to her and hold her hand. He told Meghan McCain not to lose hope and that a medical breakthrough is possible.

"And it can happen tomorrow," Biden said, adding that if anyone can beat brain cancer it's John McCain.

[RELATED: Biden consoles daughter of ailing Arizona Sen. John McCain]

Here is the statement McCain's office released Wednesday:

“Senator McCain is currently receiving treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center for normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy. As ever, he remains grateful to his physicians for their excellent care, and his friends and supporters for their encouragement and good wishes. Senator McCain looks forward to returning to work as soon as possible."

[MORE: Sen. John McCain stories]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.