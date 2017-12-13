Dark French Chocolate Mousse, Milk Chocolate Mousse and Whipped Chantilly Cream

Courtesy of: Eugenia Theodosopoulos , Chef/Owner, Essence Bakery Cafe

Dark French Chocolate Mousse

4 ounces dark chocolate (60-70% cocoa), cut into small pieces

4 TBSP butter, cut into small pieces

4 eggs, separated

1/2 tsp lemon juice or pinch cream of tartar

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 TBSP dark rum, cognac or brandy (optional)

Combine chocolate and butter and gently melt in microwave or over double boiler. Gently mix together.

Remove from microwave and add egg yolks, Combine egg yolks with chocolate mixture.

In mixing bowl or with hand mixer, place add whites with lemon juice or cream of tartar. Whisk to soft peaks. Fold egg whites into chocolate mixture. Add vanilla extract and optional alcohol.

Scrape into glass bowl or trifle bowl. Can sprinkle mousse with crushed cookies or pirouettes toasted nuts, berries or candied fruit.

Set int refrigerator and make milk chocolate mousse.

Can also put in lightly buttered 8” cake pan. Store in fridge and bake before serving as a souffle. Bake at 350 for approximately 15 minutes.

Serves 6.

Milk Chocolate Mousse

6 1/2 ounces good quality milk chocolate, cut into pieces

2 TBSP water

1 TBSP dark rum or optional alcohol

1 cup + 2 TBSP heavy cream

Whip heavy cream in mixing bowl over medium speed until it forms medium peaks. Set aside.

Combine milk chocolate and water in bowl and gently melt in microwave or over double boiler.

Gently fold whipped cream by 4 additions into melted milk chocolate and water mixture. In last addition add the optional alcohol.

Spoon mousse over dark chocolate mousse. Again can sprinkle milk chocolate mousse with crushed cookies or pirouettes, toasted nuts, series or candied fruit.

Set in fridge and make whipped creme chantilly.

Whipped Chantilly Cream

1 /1/2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup sifted powdered sugar

1 TBSP dark rum or optional alcohol

1 TBSP vanilla extract

Place whipping cream in mixing bowl and place mixer on medium speed. This will take 10 minutes to build air into the cream so be patient.

When light peaks start to form, add powered sugar in 4 additions. Put alcohol and vanilla in bowl. Stop mixer and put on high speed quickly to form stiff peaks.

Pipe over milk chocolate mousse.

Drizzle with caramel or chocolate sauce, finish with crusted coffee beans, chocolate covered coffee beans, chocolate curls, peppermint bark or whatever you like.

Can be prepared 1 day in advance. Cover and store in fridge.

Serves a group of 15-20.