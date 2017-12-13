Amaretti Cookies, Nutella Panna Cotta and Ricotta Fritters

Amaretti Cookies, Nutella Panna Cotta and Ricotta FrittersPosted:
Amaretti Cookies
Makes about 35 small cookies
almond paste 8 ounces
granulated sugar 1 cup
egg whites 2 each
powdered sugar for dusting
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
In the bowl of an electric mixer, break the almond paste up into smaller pieces
Add sugar and mix on low speed until mixture is very fine
Slowly add the egg whites and mix until smooth
Fill a pastry bag fitted with a 1/2" plain tip with batter
Pipe small mounds of batter on to a parchment lined flat sheet pan about 1" apart
Bake for 15 minutes or until cookies are golden brown
Cool and sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving
Nutella Panna Cotta
Makes 4
gelatine sheets *(see note) 3 each
whole milk 250 g
nutella 250 g
cream 250 g
Soak the gelatine sheets in a small bowl of cold water until soft
With a hand mixer, blend the milk and nutella until well mixed
Heat the cream just to a boil in a sauce pan
Squeeze the excess water from the gelatine, add gealtine to the hot cream and stir to combine
Add the hot cream and gelatine mix to the milk and nutella and blend with hand mixer to combine
Divide among four jars, ramekins, or cups and alow to cool, uncovered in the refrigerator
Once set, cover and keep until ready to use
Serve with your favorite dessert sauce (fruit, chocolate, caramel, etc...) and whipped cream if you like
Ricotta Fritters
Eggs, Lg. 4 ea
Sugar 1/4 cup
Ricotta 1#
Vanilla Extract 1/2 tsp
All Puropse Flour 1/2 cup
Cake Flour 1/2 cup
Baking Powder 1 Tbsp
Powdered Sugar 1/2 cup
In a heavy bottomed, tall sided pot, heat 2" of vegetable oil to 350 degrees
In a mixing bowl, mix the eggs, ricotta, and sugar until smooth.
Add vanilla and almond extract
Sift dry ingredients together and mix with egg mixture until incorporated
Drop 1 heaping tablespoon into 350 degree oil and fry until golden brown and cooked through.
Remove from fryer and drain on paper towels.
Dust with powdered sugar, coat with cinnamon sugar, or drizzle with honey and serve immediately
