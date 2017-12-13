Amaretti Cookies, Nutella Panna Cotta and Ricotta Fritters

Your Life A to Z

Courtesy of Chris Nicosia, Executive Chef, Sassi Ristorante

Amaretti Cookies    

Makes about 35 small cookies

almond paste    8 ounces    
granulated sugar    1 cup    
egg whites    2 each    
powdered sugar for dusting         
          
Preheat oven to 375 degrees        
        
In the bowl of an electric mixer, break the almond paste up into smaller pieces    
Add sugar and mix on low speed until mixture is very fine        
Slowly add the egg whites and mix until smooth        
Fill a pastry bag fitted with a 1/2" plain tip with batter        
Pipe small mounds of batter on to a parchment lined flat sheet pan about 1" apart    
Bake for 15 minutes or until cookies are golden brown        
Cool and sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving        
        
Nutella Panna Cotta    

Makes 4         
              
gelatine sheets *(see note)    3 each        
whole milk    250 g        
nutella    250 g        
cream    250 g        
              
Soak the gelatine sheets in a small bowl of cold water until soft            
            
With a hand mixer, blend the milk and nutella until well mixed            
Heat the cream just to a boil in a sauce pan            
Squeeze the excess water from the gelatine, add gealtine to the hot cream and stir to combine        
Add the hot cream and gelatine mix to the milk and nutella and blend with hand mixer to combine        
            
Divide among four jars, ramekins, or cups and alow to cool, uncovered in the refrigerator        
Once set, cover and keep until ready to use            
            
Serve with your favorite dessert sauce (fruit, chocolate, caramel, etc...) and whipped cream if you like
        
Ricotta Fritters
            
Eggs, Lg.    4 ea        
Sugar    1/4 cup        
Ricotta     1#        
Vanilla Extract    1/2 tsp        
All Puropse Flour    1/2 cup        
Cake Flour    1/2 cup        
Baking Powder    1 Tbsp        
Powdered Sugar    1/2 cup        
              
In  a heavy bottomed, tall sided pot, heat 2" of vegetable oil to 350 degrees            
            
In a mixing bowl, mix the eggs, ricotta, and sugar until smooth.            
Add vanilla and almond extract            
Sift dry ingredients together and mix with egg mixture until incorporated        
             
Drop 1 heaping tablespoon into 350 degree oil and fry until golden brown and cooked through.    
Remove from fryer and drain on paper towels.             
Dust with powdered sugar, coat with cinnamon sugar, or drizzle with honey and serve immediately
            

