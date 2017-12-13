Amaretti Cookies, Nutella Panna Cotta and Ricotta Fritters

Amaretti Cookies

Makes about 35 small cookies

almond paste 8 ounces

granulated sugar 1 cup

egg whites 2 each

powdered sugar for dusting



Preheat oven to 375 degrees



In the bowl of an electric mixer, break the almond paste up into smaller pieces

Add sugar and mix on low speed until mixture is very fine

Slowly add the egg whites and mix until smooth

Fill a pastry bag fitted with a 1/2" plain tip with batter

Pipe small mounds of batter on to a parchment lined flat sheet pan about 1" apart

Bake for 15 minutes or until cookies are golden brown

Cool and sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving



