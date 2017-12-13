Police say threat at El Mirage school not valid

El Mirage Elementary School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was found, but that threat was deemed not to be valid.

The threat was a note written in a child's handwriting.

The school says the building was evacuated, police were contacted, and bomb-sniffing began sweeping the campus.

Upon investigation, Surprise police said that there "does not appear to be any validity to the threat."

Earlier, the following message was sent out to parents and guardians via phone and email.

Good Afternoon Parents and Guardians -



This is Zachery Fountain with the Dysart Unified School District Communications Department.



Today, a note written in child's handwriting contained a threat of a bomb at El Mirage Elementary School. Police were called, and out of an abundance of caution, the school is being evacuated. Bomb-sniffing dogs will sweep the school.



Students and staff are following evacuation protocol and will return to the building once cleared.

Later, another note was sent to parents:

Today, a note written in child's handwriting contained a threat of a bomb at El Mirage Elementary School. Police were called, and out of an abundance of caution, the school was evacuated while bomb-sniffing dogs swept the school. The police completed the sweep of El Mirage Elementary and found no evidence of a bomb. Dismissal will occur at 3 p.m.

