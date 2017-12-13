Phoenix police arrest suspected 'porch pirate;' packages found in his truck

Phoenix police have arrested a man they suspect is a so-called "porch pirate."

Terrill James Peuse, 23, faces four counts of theft.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, at around 3:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a burglary call at an apartment near 32nd Street and Bell Road.

Officers located and detained Peuse at the scene. Police say that inside the suspect's truck, they found several packages addressed to other people.

Each victim was contacted and confirmed that they had made purchases online and their packages were stolen from their homes during the late morning/early afternoon.

Phoenix police encourage everyone to plan ahead for package security. Arrange for someone to be home for deliveries, work with a trusted neighbor to secure packages, or have deliveries sent to a P.O. Box or lock box.

Police advise folks to remember “T.L.C." - Take it. Lock it. Conceal it.”

