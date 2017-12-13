2 people shot at Glendale home

Police are investigating a double shooting at a Glendale home.

It happened around 11 a.m. at a home near Peoria and 51st avenues.

Two men were reportedly shot and were transported to the hospital.

One man's injuries are said to be possibly life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

