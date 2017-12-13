City Council to vote on case of man who says cops forced him to eat pot

Body camera video from Phoenix police shows officers right before the alleged marijuana eating. (Source: 3TV/CBS5)

Edgar Catsro alleges several Phoenix police officers forced to eat marijuana during a traffic stop on Sept. 13, 2016 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5))

The Phoenix City Council is set to vote Wednesday on a six-figure settlement regarding a man who says police forced him to eat pot.

Edgar Castro, 19 at the time, was pulled over on Sept. 13, 2016, for allegedly speeding near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

“They did not capture me on the speed gun or the radar. He did not exactly how fast I was going,” Castro claimed.

The officers searched his car and found marijuana and a BB gun.

“Cops searched my vehicle and found a gun and marijuana,” Castro said. “I was told to sit on the curb and eat the marijuana or go to jail.”

The officers did not have a search warrant.

Castro said he ate what amounted to a gram of marijuana

The three Phoenix police officers involved – Richard Pena, Jason McFadden and Michael Carnicle - resigned, while a fourth, who admitted to witnessing the incident, was demoted.

In October, Castro filed a lawsuit against the city and the three ex-officers involved.

Edgar Castro's suit seeks undisclosed punitive and compensatory damages.

Attorneys for the 20-year-old Castro say their client's civil rights were violated.

Castro also wants a written apology from the city, according to the Reverend Jarrett Maupin, the civil rights activist who has organized community responses to the ordeal.

"What happened to Edgar Castro requires more than a monetary settlement and an apology to fix. We are still praying and lobbying for reforms of police training and recruitment policies."

Castro says justice, for him and other victims of police misconduct and abuse, will not be complete until changes are made to police policy, "The officers who violated me did it because they felt like they could. They felt like their uniforms made it okay for them to be racist bullies and to treat me like a second-class citizen. Their backgrounds are grimy and they should never have been hired. Dirty cops with records of assaulting people in the worst ways imaginable should never be hired by other departments. There should be systems in place to make sure these sick individuals never carry a gun or a badge again."

