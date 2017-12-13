Jaime's Local Love: Rubymint General

Rubymint General started in 2016 when two friends came together, each with different passions and strengths, with a vision to create something fun, fashionable, and a meaningful addition to our community.

Kui (pronounced like the letter Q) is the creative and the artist, and the idea for Rubymint General was really fueled by her love for making jewelry - something she's done for many years.

Kat is the business and operations side of things, and both ladies actually worked at boutiques throughout their lives which resulted in even more expertise and inspiration for opening Rubymint General.

Rubymint General is located in the Coronado Historic Neighborhood, the same neighborhood in which both ladies live.

They love their neighborhood and wanted to add even more to it.

At Rubymint General, you'll be able to find a gift for anyone. Every item is personally curated or created by them, and the store gives you an overall feeling of walking to all the great booths at a festival without having to do the walking!

The store features 75 local artists. And that number doesn't include the dozen or so artists found in the store from outside Arizona.

Being almost a year old, Rubymint General is continually growing and evolving.

This place is really special!

Rubymint General

1441 E McDowell Rd, Unit 2

Phoenix, AZ 85006

602.595.8505

Web: https://rubymintgeneral.com/

Email: info@rubymintgeneral.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rubymintgeneral/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rmgeneral

IG: @rubymintgeneral

