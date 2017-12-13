Docs: Guadalupe man stabs, kills girlfriend in front of her teen son

A Guadalupe man is sitting in jail with a charge of second-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed and killed his girlfriend in front of her teen son, according to court documents. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, 24-year-old Ernie Paderez fled the scene in Guadalupe after stabbing and killing his girlfriend, Elaine Sanchez, in front of her 15-year-old son.

A friend of Sanchez's called 911 saying Sanchez was bleeding near East Calle Mexico in Guadalupe and that Paderez had fled on a bicycle.

Deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene and began to treat Sanchez for multiple stab wounds. She died of her injuries in the hospital.

[PDF: Original police report on man who allegedly stabbed girlfriend in Guadalupe]

Paderez was located by deputies and Tempe police officers at his work and was taken into custody. Paderez had what appeared to be stab wounds and complained of lower back pain, he was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries, documents said.

The friend told officers that she was inside of Sanchez's home with four minor children including Sanchez's 15-year-old son.

She heard Sanchez arguing with her boyfriend Paderez from the bedroom. Paderez was someone the friend had met but didn't know by name.

During the argument, Sanchez called out for her 15-year-old son, who went into the room and then into his room. Moments later the friend heard screaming, documents said.

The 15-year-old boy reentered the room and saw Paderez on top of Sanchez with his back to the door. The friend saw Paderez's right arm raised, holding a knife.

The teen son grabbed a pan and struck Paderez twice in the head before the friend turned her attention to getting the four minor children to safety.

Shortly after, Sanchez emerged from the home with a gash between her chin and lower lip and stab wounds to her back. The friend then saw Paderez flee on his bicycle.

The 15-year-old boy told detectives that he saw Paderez stab his mother twice before he grabbed the pan and swung at him.

Paderez was interviewed after being released from the hospital. Paderez told officers that he was in a romantic relationship with Sanchez and that they lived together in the house for one year.

He said Sanchez reconnected with a junior high friend one month ago and frequently texted with him. Paderez said she would leave home without telling him and would not answer his calls or texts.

Sanchez and Paderez argued about this situation because it made him feel bad and depressed, documents said. Paderez also stated that Sanchez slapped him and threw objects at him in the past.

He claims that he is unable to remember the events of the stabbing as he was in a daze and blacked out. When officers located him, he had blood stains on his hands and clothes.

Paderez was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail for second-degree murder. His bond is set at $500,000 with a court appearance of Dec. 19.

