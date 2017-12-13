City Council votes in favor of marijuana dispensary plan in Tolleson

The approved area is near a neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The site is an empty field near McDowell Road and 85th Avenue. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mayor Anna Tovar and the Tolleson City Council voted in favor of a marijuana dispensary site plan Tuesday night at a public hearing.

The City Council voted 4-3 in favor of the site, which will be located at an empty field near McDowell Road and 85th Avenue.

It's mostly a commercial area with several businesses but nearby sits an apartment complex and a neighborhood.

Prior to the meeting, Tolleson residents voiced their displeasure with the proposed plan.

"I don't think it's a good because that will attract bad people in this area," Varela said.

There was concern that it is within the defined 1,000-foot buffer that's supposed to be in place between a dispensary, homes, schools and churches.

Other residents weren't nearly as concerned.

"I don't think that kids will be allowed to be over there or buying anything," said Sonya Brown. "They have it on lock pretty good."

