22 Phoenix-area kids go on holiday shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods

Two dozen Phoenix-area kids got the chance to go on a holiday shopping spree, thanks in part to Fiesta Bowl Charities.

The 22 kids each have at least one parent deployed in active military service and were selected as part of the Fighter Country Foundation, a local organization that focuses on the supporting programs and services at Luke Air Force Base.

They each received a 200-dollar gift card for Dick's Sporting Goods.

Along with help from USAA, the kids got to choose how they wanted to spend the money, either on themselves or for others or a little bit of both.

"I got the skates so I can learn new tricks and I got the basketball hoop so I can work on my form and my shooting," said 10-year-old Jenifer Gordoa.

"I got a Nike sweatshirt, it's really soft," said 11-year-old Tatum Neppl. "I got my dad a long-sleeved, I got an Adidas tank top."

The kids also got to meet "Spirit," the Fiesta Bowl mascot and toss the football around.

