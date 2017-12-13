MCSO: Motorcyclist seriously hurt after rear-end El Mirage crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after rear-ending a minivan in El Mirage. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after rear-ending a minivan in El Mirage, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened near Litchfield Road and Olive Avenue sometime Tuesday night.

The motorcycle rider was transported with life-threatening injuries to a local trauma center, MCSO said.

No one in the minivan was injured and the crash remains under investigation.

Litchfield Road was closed between Peoria and Olive avenues for several hours.

