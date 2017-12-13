Homeowners, pets out safe Phoenix house engulfed in flames

Phoenix firefighters extinguished a house engulfed in flames late Tuesday night. Luckily, everyone got out safely, fire officials said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Fire crews were dispatched to a working house fire near Yorkshire Drive and 35th Avenue just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke two to three feet off the ground and a bedroom engulfed in flames along with smoke coming from both ends of the home.

The fire spread into the attic of the single-family home and crews also had to work on an exterior fire burning in the backyard. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires without any injuries.

The occupants and two dogs had evacuated the home unharmed prior to the crews arrival, Phoenix fire said. However, the occupants will be displaced from their home due to the damage caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

