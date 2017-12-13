3 men in serious condition after Phoenix crash, fire officials say

Three men were transported to local trauma centers in serious condition after a two-vehicle accident in Phoenix, according to fire officials.

Two vehicles collided near the intersection of Encanto Boulevard and 83rd Avenue late Tuesday night. The crash caused one of the vehicles to end up on its side.

Phoenix fire Capt. Jake Van Hook said initial reports indicated that one man was pulled from under one of the vehicles by bystanders prior to firefighters arrival.

A 33-year-old male, a 31-year-old male and a 38-year-old male were transported to local trauma centers in serious condition.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the accident.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.