Could Arizona marijuana dispensaries lose federal protection from prosecution?

MITA estimates the marijuana industry generates between $400 million and $800 million in economic impact for Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

“The Department of Justice could in theory come through and start seizing property, start arresting people who are dispensing,” said Demitri Downing of the Marijuana Industry Trade Association of Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, an outspoken critic of cannabis, asked Congress to eliminate the Rohrabacher protections in a May letter. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The uncertainty surrounds a budget amendment called Rohrabacher-Blumenauer, which prohibits the Justice Department from prosecuting marijuana sellers and patients who abide by the laws in their state. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Medical marijuana activists in Arizona and elsewhere are closely watching Congress this month to see if lawmakers will extend federal protections for dispensaries and patients.

Trade groups and supporters say that if certain protections are allowed to expire, state-approved medical marijuana businesses across the country could be at risk of federal raids.

The uncertainty surrounds a budget amendment called Rohrabacher-Blumenauer, which prohibits the Justice Department from prosecuting marijuana sellers and patients who abide by the laws in their state.

The amendment has been in place since 2014, but it is set to expire Dec. 22 unless Congress extends it.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, an outspoken critic of cannabis, asked Congress to eliminate the Rohrabacher protections in a May letter.

“If the Rohrabacher amendment gets removed and is not continued forward, Jeff Sessions and the Department of Justice could reignite the drug war that existed before and come after medical marijuana and adult use marijuana states,” said Demitri Downing of the Marijuana Industry Trade Association of Arizona.

“The Department of Justice could in theory come through and start seizing property, start arresting people who are dispensing,” he said.

MITA estimates the marijuana industry generates between $400 million and $800 million in economic impact for Arizona.

“If the federal government were to come in here and suddenly try to quash what's happening in the medical marijuana program, at that point, it would just go back into the alleys and streets. And we wouldn't be recognizing the tax dollars that we otherwise see,” he said.

Downing said a widespread crackdown on medical marijuana seems unlikely given its popularity in national polls, but he and others in the industry are encouraging patients to take action.

“They need to contact their congressman. Contact [U.S. Rep. Ruben] Gallego’s office. Contact [Sen. Jeff] Flake’s office. Contact [Sen. John] McCain's office,” he said.

“They need to email them and make them aware of the need to protect patient rights, to protect the industry in Arizona.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.