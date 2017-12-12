Dog rescued from canal looking for loving home

A dog rescued from a Valley canal is now ready to find his forever home.

Noah, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever, came to the Arizona Humane Society after an AHS Emergency Animal Medical Technician rescued him from a canal in Phoenix.

Noah was shaken from the event both mentally and physically, and was quickly taken to the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital.

His injuries included bloody paws and torn toenails.

Now that he has made a full recovery, and this adventurous little fellow is ready to find a new home.

Noah is very easygoing and loves to be around people as often as possible.

He would love for you to pay him a visit at the Sunnyslope location so he can meet you in person.

Arizona Humane Society

9226 N 13th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021

602-997-7585

http://www.azhumane.org/

