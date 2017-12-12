3 abuse complaints made before 7-year-old's death in Goodyear

Doctors found scaring, bruising, cuts and open wounds all over her body as well as a bone-deep cut to her foot that ultimately caused an infection that took her life. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety confirmed on Tuesday that they investigated three separate complaints of child abuse and neglect in the 11 months prior to the abuse death of a Goodyear girl.

Sanaa Cunningham, 7, died on February 12, 2017. Goodyear police have since determined that little girl died from severe abuse and neglect.

Her father, Germayne Cunningham and his wife Lisa, have been indicted on first-degree murder charges and 10 counts each of child abuse. Germayne, at the time of the alleged abuse, was a 12-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department.

In March 2016, DCS received a report of alleged neglect of Sanaa by the Cunninghams. In a statement released DCS said, “The investigator interviewed the children in the home and verified parents were providing Sanaa treatment for her special needs, which among other issues included a severe eating disorder. When interviewed, Sanaa herself, as well as other siblings in the home, denied any abuse or neglect. During the course of the open investigation, parents scheduled an appointment with a psychiatrist and gastro-intestinal specialist as confirmed by the worker. The allegations were unsubstantiated and the case was closed.”

In October 2016, another report, this time of possible sexual abuse was received by DCS. In a statement, the child safety agency said, “The child denied sexual abuse. The DCS worker reviewed medical/psychiatric records and confirmed the parents’ efforts to provide appropriate behavioral health treatment for Sanaa. The allegations were unsubstantiated and the case remained open pending the completion of all documentation when another report was received. The department offered family preservation services to the family, but the family declined.”

The Cunninghams all along have maintained that Sanaa suffered from mental and psychological problems and was constantly hurting herself.

The third DCS involvement began in December 2016 after DCS received a report alleging neglect and abuse of Sanaa by the Cunninghams. In a statement, DCS wrote, “An investigation was initiated and still in progress when the fatality report was received. The parents presented evidence that they were providing services for the child’s mental health needs.”

The statement also said that in each instance that DCS investigated, there was not sufficient evidence to legally justify removing Sanaa from her home or to mandate court-ordered services.

The little girl died about eight weeks after the last DCS complaint. Doctors found scaring, bruising, cuts and open wounds all over her body as well as a bone-deep cut to her foot that ultimately caused an infection that took her life.

DCS director Greg McKay defended the actions of his agency saying, "This is absolutely not something that DCS missed leading to a death. There's [sic] two people's names on that indictment and it's nobody from our organization."

Sanaa’s biological mom was not willing to talk about DCS’s involvement during an exclusive interview on Monday. But her attorney, Quacy Smith believes mistakes and oversights were made.

"There were missteps, with agencies that were involved and persons that were involved that led to this child’s death. Clearly, it was preventable," said Smith.

