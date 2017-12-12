Bennett will not join Edwards' staff at Arizona State

Phil Bennett won't be back with ASU for the 2018 season. (Source: Sun Devil Athletics)

Arizona State defensive coordinator Phil Bennett will not be on new Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards' staff.

Bennett said after practice on Tuesday he was leaving the program for personal and health reasons.

Edwards retained the entire offensive staff, including coordinator Billy Napier, and had hoped to keep Bennett after being hired on Dec. 3.

The 62-year-old Bennett joined Todd Graham's staff last season after working five seasons at Baylor. Graham was fired on Nov. 26, and athletic director Ray Anderson said he hoped the new coach would consider retaining at least some of the staff, mentioning Napier and Bennett by name.

Edwards said a statement that he wanted Bennett to remain on the staff, but appreciates that he chose not to because of family reasons.

After a year under Phil Bennett:



Opp. 40+ Yard Plays

2016: 33

2017: 18



Pass D

2016: 357.4 ypg

2017: 268.1 ypg



Total D:

2016: 520.5 ypg

2017: 447.0 ypg



Scoring D:

2016: 39.8 ppg

2017: 31.3 ppg



Opp. Red Zone

2016: 91.7%

2017: 81.3%



Sacks

2016: 28

2017: 35 — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) December 13, 2017

Chase Lucas on Phil Bennett’s departure: “It hurt me a lot because he’s like a father figure to me.” — Matthew Tonis (@Tonis_The_Tiger) December 12, 2017

Statement from #ASU head coach Herm Edwards on DC Phil Bennett pic.twitter.com/nFYyVt2P1P — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) December 12, 2017

Thank you Coach Bennett for all that you've done for @FootballASU!



Coach Bennett won't return to the Sun Devils next season as he attends to family matters. pic.twitter.com/r4gWndoeeH — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) December 12, 2017

