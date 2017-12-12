Gilbert charter school teacher fired over 2010 misconduct

'I made a very poor choice and bad judgement in having any type of communication with a student of mine,' Oscar Rosero said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Gilbert charter school physical education teacher and coach has been fired following a social media complaint by a parent about his past.

The parent was upset that San Tan Charter School hired Oscar Rosero.

She blasted him on Facebook by posting a public document listing reasons the Arizona Department of Education revoked Mr. Rosero’s teaching certificate. His certificate expired on Feb. 11, 2011.

The document states that on April 12, 2010, Rosero reportedly touched a student inappropriately at Horizon Community Learning Center in Phoenix.

"To be honest, the report itself is accurate,” Rosero said.

He also said some information was left out, including that the female student was 18 years old -- legally an adult -- and the encounter was consensual.

“I made a very poor choice and bad judgement in having any type of communication with a student of mine,” Rosero said. “I don’t excuse the incident or what happened. She was a student. I was a teacher. It was wrong.”

However, it was not against the law.

“Not excusing the acts of the events of it, but there was no criminal aspect to it,” he said.

Rosero was not arrested or charged, but he was fired.

The same year, he applied to the Balsz School District and, according to the state board paperwork, did not disclose that he worked at Horizon. He resigned four months into the job once the administration found out about his report of unprofessional conduct from Horizon.

On Tuesday, Rosero, who worked in the health and fitness industry for a few years after leaving Balsz, expressed regret for his actions.

He thought getting hired San Tan Charter School nearly two years ago would be his second chance in education.

Rosero, 36, claims San Tan Charter School knew about his past.

“They did,” he said. “I don’t know if they knew the details.”

“Did I make a mistake? Absolutely. Did I mess up and suffer consequences? Yes, I did," he continued. "But am I that person and I’m living that type of life? Absolutely not."

He wants to move on with life with a positive attitude and be a good role model for his daughters.

“I believe in second chances,” he said.

We asked San Tan Charter School’s principal what the administration knew when Rosero was hired. Kristofer Sippel didn’t want to talk us on camera and referred us to this letter sent to parents about Rosero’s firing.

Earlier this morning I was made aware of a parent concern on social media regarding Mr. Rosero, one of our physical education teachers. As a father of 5 and Principal of hundreds of students here at San Tan, I am committed to the safety of our students and continue to preserve our core principles of integrity, empathy, accountability and dedication. Mr. Rosero is no longer employed at San Tan Charter School.



What I can assure you is that Mr. Rosero passed the Department of Safety background check and holds a Class 1 Fingerprint Clearance Card issued by the State of Arizona. We will continue to review our hiring practices to make sure that a hiring situation like this does not happen again.



Thank you for continuing to allow us the opportunity to be a part of your family’s educational journey.

Meanwhile, the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools is reviewing the school’s hiring procedures and sent us this statement.

The Arizona State Board for Charter Schools (“Board”) takes seriously any and all complaints of a charter school failing to uphold the law. The Board is in the process of conducting a review of the school’s hiring procedures and the Board will take action to ensure compliance if the school has in any way failed to follow the law.

The law in question is laid out in the Arizona Revised Statutes §15-183 (C5).

"A charter school shall not employ a teacher whose certificate has been surrendered or revoked, unless the teacher's certificate has been subsequently reinstated by the state board of education," it states. "Before employment, the charter school shall make documented, good faith efforts to contact previous employers of a person to obtain information and recommendations that may be relevant to a person's fitness for employment as prescribed in section 15-512, subsection F. "

