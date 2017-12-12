PD: Man doesn't take meds, kills his mother's dog in Phoenix

A Phoenix man is facing a felony charge after police said he killed his mother's dog with his hands and feet in Phoenix on Monday.

The incident happened near 103rd Avenue and Campbell Avenue, which is south of Camelback Road around 1 p.m.

According to court paperwork, Alan Andrews Orejel Arochi told police he didn't take his psych medication and killed the dog because "he thought it was the right thing to do."

The dog was a 1-year-old poodle mix named Coco, who belonged to his mother.

Police said he told police he hit the dog with a pot and a glass bottle before using his hands and feet to kill the dog.

Arochi was arrested and booked into jail on an animal cruelty charge.

Bond was set at $2,500.

The Arizona Humane Society took the body of Coco and drove to Midwestern University, where a necropsy will be performed.

