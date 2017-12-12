Dead & dying pigeons found at Phoenix apartment complex

Pigeons can be a pain. And once you get them, they're hard to get rid of.

But some neighbors at one apartment complex near 28th Street and Osborn in Phoenix are worried about dead and dying pigeons. And no one is happy about what's left behind.

A resident of the "Grove at the Biltmore" apartments contacted us about a recent rash of dead and dying pigeons at the sprawling complex and in the surrounding neighborhood.

Some of the residents and neighbors worry that the pigeons are being poisoned by the apartment complex's new management.

"Well, we've been noticing birds dying very frequently. A lot of them. And I figured that they were poisoning them," a resident told us. "You can tell by the way they are flopping like they are in shock; shaking like seizures."

We asked residents about their main concerns.

"Animals getting hold of the birds and getting sick, and kids playing with them out there," said a resident.

We went to the apartment complex's office and were told to call the management company. We're still waiting for a response.

According to extermination experts whom we contacted, using poison to kill pigeons is a method that can be used in the extermination business, but requires that the birds be promptly picked up and disposed of."

The residents we spoke to acknowledged that there is a pigeon problem at the complex, but they said they wish another technique like trapping could be used.

