Homeowner gets warranty reimbursement

Like many Arizona homeowners, Nick Blocker knows how uncomfortable it can get when the air conditioner breaks down during the summer.

"I could hear the bearings in the fan going out, it makes like a really high pitch squeal," Blocker said.

Blocker says it was actually the second time in a matter of months that the air conditioner broke down.

The first time the air conditioning went out, he contacted his warranty company called Residential Warranty Services, which says it helps cover and pay for a variety of home repairs including swimming pools, kitchen appliances, faucets and air conditioner units.

"You got central air conditioning unit, heat pumps including compressors, coils motors," Blocker said.

With the first break down, Blocker says a repair company charged him $3,200 to fix the unit and Residential Warranty Services wrote Blocker a check for $800 to cover some of that out of pocket cost, as the policy provided. Just two months later, he says the air conditioner broke down again with a different problem.

"This is the fan they replaced," Blocker said.

This time, another repair company fixed the second problem and charged Blocker $365, which he paid.

After submitting the second claim to Residential Warranty Services, Blocker expected to have part of the repair reimbursed just like the first time. However, Blocker told us Residential Warranty Services hadn't sent him anything and he had been waiting more than three months.

"Super frustrated," Blocker said.

Blocker contacted 3 On Your Side for help and we got a hold Residential Warranty Services.

Over the phone, the company's CEO told us that minus Nick's $150 deductible, they mailed him a check for $215 back in October.

And in an email to 3 On Your Side, the company said, "Unfortunately, mail sometimes does go missing with the USPS, despite our best efforts."

To resolve the issue, Residential Warranty Services sent Blocker a replacement check for $215 and to sweeten the pot, the company also decided to mail back Blocker his $150 deductible, which he recently received. Blocker says he's glad to finally have his money and credits 3 On Your Side for making it happen.

"When consumers like myself are in need and we're not getting the resolution that we deserve, 3 On Your Side was there for me and my family and helped us get that resolution, and that is just amazing especially now at the holiday's having a newborn that's 2 months old every, every penny counts," Blocker said.

We’re glad we were able to help out and by the way, a big thank you to the warranty company for looking into the matter for us and resolving it like they did.

