El Mirage police officer dies during foot pursuit of suspect

"Today we lost one of our officers."

El Mirage police officer Paul Lazinsky died in the line of duty Tuesday during a foot pursuit of a wanted suspect.

He was 58 years old.

Officer Lazinsky was chasing the juvenile suspect near Grand Avenue and Greenway Road.

He apparently suffered some type of seizure during the chase.

[RAW VIDEO: News briefing about El Mirage officer who died Tuesday]

"During a portion of that pursuit, Officer Lazinsky suffered some kind of a seizure that was witnessed by one of our employees," said El Mirage police chief Terry McDonald. "First aid was administered; fire was called. Unfortunately, he did not survive."

Lazinsky served as a police officer for 17 years. He was only 10 months away from retirement.

"He has given his life in service," said Chief McDonald.

Officer Lazinsky leaves behind a wife and three children, as well as a mother and sister in New York.

"Paul was an ace," said Chief McDonald. "Paul was the kind of guy, you want something done, you gave it to Paul."

"He was a pleasure to have on board as an officer," he continued.

The juvenile suspect Lazinsky was chasing had an outstanding warrant. He was apprehended.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation into the incident.

We send our condolences and prayers to @ElMiragePolice and the family of Ofc. Lazinsky. #ThinBlueLine #Family — Avondale Police (@avondalepolice) December 12, 2017

