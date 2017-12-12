3TV anchor Tess Rafols selected as the Arizona local newswoman with the best hair

Did you "hair" the good news?

3TV morning anchor Tess Rafols was awarded as having one of the best newswomen hair in the country.

The honor came from getgoodhead.com, which released the winners of their annual "HAIRRY" awards.

[RELATED: 3TV's Tess Rafols]

The list honors newswomen with great hair across the country and the website break down the winners by state.

Tess was announced as the winner in Arizona.

In an interview with the website, Tess thanked her parents for good genes and giving her a thick head of hair.

Tess also thanked her former hairstylist Sandy at Cosmos Salon in the East Valley. Sandy's daughter Dana at Awsum Salon in Gilbert is now stylising her hair.

To see the complete list of winners, click here.

Thanks to my parents for good hair genes, Dana at @Awsumsalon and hair dye for covering up my grays! https://t.co/83hIXOva92 — Tess Rafols (@TessRafolsTV) December 12, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.