Tuesday, December 12

Meet Fernando the Phoenix Zoo's new sloth

We are obsessed with the Phoenix zoo's newest addition. Meet Fernando, the new sloth which is debuting this week in the Forest of Uco. This is a significant day for the zoo, as it is the first sloth the Phoenix Zoo has ever had. The 1-year-old Linne's two-toed sloth, also known as "Fern," arrived in Phoenix last month from Baltimore. The Phoenix Zoo is home to more than 3,000 animals, including 30 species that are endangered or threatened.

Interesting facts:

The two-toed sloth lives in the trees of Central and South America, where it uses its long-curved claws to latch onto branches. It sleeps 15-18 hours per day and only leaves its abode once a week to defecate.

For more info: http://www.phoenixzoo.org/animals/

Phoenix Zoo

455 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85008

(602) 286-3800

Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs opens today

If your little one loves dinosaurs, get ready, they're coming to the Valley. Opening today is a new exhibit full of creatures called Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs, and it promises to be unlike anything the Valley has ever seen. Land of the Dinos is an indoor interactive exhibit and educational center located at OdySea in Scottsdale. Complete with realistic recreations of prehistoric habitats and more than 50 life-like robotic dinosaurs, Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs should be one for the ages.

For more information about the exhibit, tickets, group sales and more, please visit: https://pangaealandofthedinosaurs.com/



Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs will be located inside OdySea in the Desert at 9500 E Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ, 85256.

For more information and a schedule of events visit: www.odyseainthedesert.com.

Tie One On For Safety this Holiday season

He was an officer killed by a drunk driver in 2014, and each year Chandler Police Officer David Payne is honored at the Tie One On For Safety event.

In 2013, Chandler Police Officer David Payne spoke with Javier about the importance of this message. Payne was killed while on duty shortly after midnight October 31, 2014 when his police motorcycle was rear-ended, as he waited for a light at Chandler Boulevard and Pennington Drive in Chandler, not far from Desert Car Care of Chandler. He was also a part of the East Valley DUI Task Force as this message was his passion.

The 'Tie One On For Safety®' event is to create awareness during the holidays to always designate a non-drinking driver. Don't 'Tie One On' and Drive! MADD uses the phrase to remind everyone that drinking, and driving don't mix.

Tips to keep your family and friends safe this season:

Promote the non-drinking designated driver concept in party invitations.

Host parties by providing alternate transportation or accommodation.

Have bedrooms and your sofa ready for those who need to spend the night.

Provide plenty of food, yet avoid too many salty snacks, which tend to make people thirsty and drink more.

Designate a non-drinking driver BEFORE the celebration begins.

Come sign the Pledge to Drive Sober and receive a 'Tie One On For Safety®' MADD decal, a free set of windshield wiper blades (contoured wiper blades extra), and a voucher for 20% off any repair or service up to $100.00 at Desert Car Care Chandler through January 31, 2018. The Hungry Monk Food Truck will be on-site to serve breakfast.

For more information call 480-726-6400 or visit: www.desertcarcare.com

Tuesday, December 12

7:30am-1pm

Desert Car Care of Chandler

95 North Dobson Road, Chandler

18th year for the Ahwatukee Foothills Ballet production of the Nutcracker

The children are busy rehearsing this month for the 2017 Ahwatukee Foothills Ballet Nutcracker! The show is in its 18th year, a beloved holiday tradition that utilizes talent as young as two years old. In fact, they tell us it's the only Nutcracker in the country performed entirely by young dancers, aged 2 to 18.

Performances:

Saturday, December 16th, 2017 at 2 & 7 pm

Sunday, December 17th, 2017 at 2 pm

at Desert Vista Fine Arts Theater

Desert Vista Fine Arts Theater

16440 S 32nd Street

Phoenix, AZ 85048

Tickets available by calling: 480-706-6040 or online at http://www.afnutcracker.com/

Dance Studio 111

4910 East Chandler Boulevard #111, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Phone: (480) 7066040

Email: afnutcracker@gmail.com

Protect your skin from the winter air

We all know protecting your skin is important, and as the air gets cooler, our skin can take a beating. Neos MedSpa shares some ways to keep your skin healthy in the chilly temperatures.

· Protect your skin-spf

· Treatments-Microdermabrasion, micro needling benefits

· Nurture your winter skin

· Foods for Healthy skin

For more information: www.Neosmedspa.com

Neos MedSpa

9020 S McClintock Dr Tempe AZ 85284 Suite 104

Phone: 480-425-7662

Local moms create Elf on the Shelf Parody video

Leeann & Michelle are at it again with two new videos that are one their way to going viral. They've gone viral before, but now these two Valley moms are spoofing the "Elf on the Shelf" with one of their funny clips, and with a second parody, they've even caught the attention of Joanna Gaines. We'll talk about their recent viral hit and what's next for this comedy duo.

YouTube Videos

Look What Joanna Made Us Do: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqFlu6SARkg&t=14s

Elf on the Shelf: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7Q2zqxUwQI

For more information: www.Facebook.com/leeannandmichelle

What's a Porg? Does Star Wars have a new star?

He might just be the new big star of Star Wars. What's a Porg, you ask? We find out what this screaming, fuzzy Porg is all about and if he'll win over the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere. Star Wars hits theatres this weekend.

For more information on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, visit: http://www.starwars.com/the-last-jedi/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

Serving potato latkes for Hanukkah

Today is the official start of Hanukkah. And, a big part of the tradition is family, but also the amazing food. We're making potato latkes with Chompie's this morning and talking about the significance of The Jewish Festival of Lights, which is celebrated from Dec 12 through Dec 20 of this year.

Festive Chanukah Dinner In Your Home:

Chompie's uses the Borenstein's family recipes to create a Chanukah meal available to enjoy in your home with your family. The $219 meal generously serves 8 and includes:

Matzo Ball Soup

Choice of sliced Beef Brisket, Roasted Chicken or Oven Roasted Turkey Breast w/ Challah Stuffing

Choice of two sides (latkes, roasted potatoes, homestyle green beans, and a glazed-carrot medley)

Lovey Borenstein's Holiday Dessert (apple strudel & rugulach).

For those who want to supplement their family meals, the restaurant's Chanukah favorites are also available for take-away by the pint, pound or piece. These include:

Raisin Challah Bread ($6.99)

Jewish Rye Bread ($5.49)

Matzo Ball Soup ($9.99 / qt)

Homemade Brisket Gravy ($3.99 / pt)

Applesauce ($5.99 / pt)

Mashed Sweet Potatoes ($7.99 / lb)

Mini Black & Whites ($6.99 / 6 pack)

Chocolate Bobka ($8.99)

Chanukah Cookies ($2.25 each)

Traditional Christmas Dinner:

Chompie's can prepare your Christmas dinner for dine-in or take away. A take-away family meal is available for pre-order as are sides and desserts. The meals serve 12 people and include a whole oven roasted turkey, fixings, sides and pie.

The Traditional Full Meal Package - $219.99

Extra Large Whole Oven Roasted Turkey - $99.99 * Carved for $129.99

Fresh Baked Apple or Pumpkin Pies - $12.99 ea.

Fresh Baked Deluxe Pies - $14.99 ea.

Homemade Stuffing - $6.99 / lb.

Matzo Ball Soup - $9.99 / qt

Candied Yams - $7.99 / lb.

Chrismukkah Dine In Menu:

December 12-January 1

The restaurant's five Valley locations will have dine-in plates for the holidays and will be open on Chanukah, Christmas and New Year's Day. The dine-in dinner includes soup or salad, a choice of turkey breast with stuffing and cranberry relish, beef brisket with gravy, stuffed cabbage rolls, filet of salmon or turkey breast, two sides, rolls and dessert. It is $22.99 per person and $10.49 for children under 10. Click here for more.

Chompie's Open Christmas and New Year's Day:

Chompie's will be open throughout the holidays for guest to dine in or pick up orders.

Christmas Eve

Chandler, Scottsdale, PV Mall - 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tempe - 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Arrowhead - 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Christmas Day

Chandler, PV Mall, Scottsdale, Arrowhead - 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tempe - 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

New Year’s Eve

Chandler, PV Mall, Scottsdale, Arrowhead - 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tempe - 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

New Year’s Day

All locations - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information: www.chompies.com

Locations:

Scottsdale: 9301 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale 85260 // 480-860-0475

Tempe: 1160 E. University, Tempe 85281 // 480-557-0700

Phoenix: 4550-324 E. Cactus Rd., Phoenix 85032 // 602-710-2910

Chandler: 3481 W. Frye Rd., Chandler 85226 // 480-398-3008

Glendale: 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center #1145 // 623-344-3104

Winter-inspired desserts from Tammie Coe

Tammie Coe Cakes has created a festive menu for this holiday season and shares her hand-crafted creations that are visually appealing as they are delicious.

Tammie Coe Cake's 2017 Holiday menu includes:

The Gift of Cake -moist chocolate cake layered with salted caramel crème enrobed in white chocolate "wrapping paper"& topped with a fondant bow serves 12 - $80

Buche de noel - flourless chocolate cake rolled with white chocolate mousse

chocolate ganache "bark" meringue mushrooms and holly leaves serve 8 to 10 - $55

Very merry berry mixed berry vanilla cake layered with vanilla crème Brule covered in crunchy strawberry crumbs adorned with a fondant ornament serves 6 to 8 - $40

Rum walnut cake vanilla walnut cake rum soak caramel icing drizzle mini: serves 1 to 2 - $8

large: serves 10 to 12 - $40

the fruit cake - vanilla pound cake studded with almonds & dried fruit brandy soak

serves: 6 - $8

Famous sugar cookies - everyone's favorite glazed sugar cookies in holiday shapes and colors

small - $16.99 large - $25.99

Pickups for your convenience on 2 different days at 2 different locations.

Saturday December 23rd from 8am to 2pm downtown Roosevelt

610 East Roosevelt, #145, Phoenix, AZ 85004

(602)253-0829

The Farmers Market every Saturday in Old Town will have packaged "gifts" and breakfast pastries at the market.

Sunday December 24th The Henry from 9am to 2pm. And for your last-minute needs,

Tammie Coe Cakes will have a popup store for everyone's convenience

The Henry Pop-up

4455 E. Camelback Rd

Phoenix, AZ

9 am - 2 pm

All Orders must be placed by Tuesday December 19th

For more information: www.tammiecoecakes.com

Tammie Coe Cakes

610 East Roosevelt, #145

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: (602) 253-0829



Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing Announces 2017's Noisiest Toys

List of 15 loudest children's toys that can damage hearing

1. Just Like Home Workshop Power Hedge Trimmer & Goggles: 105.2 dB

2. Marvel Spider-Man Marvel’s Vulture 12-inch Action Figure: 105 dB

3. Fast Lane Jump Starters Vehicle Kawasaki Ninja: 104 dB

4. Bruin Rhythm 'n Beatz Drum: 102.7 dB

5. LeapFrog My Talking LapPup: 102 dB

6. Marvel Spider-Man Eye FX Electronic 12-inch Action Figure: 101.5 dB

7. Baby Alive Super Snacks Snackin' Noodles Baby: 101 dB

8. Marvel Avengers Civil War Captain America Titan Hero 12-inch Action Figure Marvel's Falcon: 100.5 dB

9. Fisher-Price Bright Beats Juniors BeatBo Playset: 100 dB

10. VTech Ultimate Alphabet Activity Cube: 98 dB

11. Fast Lane Light & Sound Police Motorcycle: 97.5 dB

12. Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-Pillar: 97.1 dB

13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Groot Action Figure: 97 dB

14. Little Tikes Pop Tunes Guitar: 94.7 dB

15. Bruin My First Phone: 91 dB

This list is not meant to be all-inclusive and free smartphone apps are available to test the sound levels of any toy you may be considering buying or have already purchased

Noisy toys are categorized as any toy that reaches a sound level of 85 dB or higher consistently. Sounds louder than 100 dB can damage hearing in less than 15 minutes.

According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, 85 dB is the maximum volume a child should be exposed to for no more than eight hours.

Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing

Website: http://www.acdhh.org/

Phone: (602) 542-3323